Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

By Press Association
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Liverpool, his 50th in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Liverpool, his 50th in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland’s goal against Liverpool on Saturday was his 50th in the Premier League, in a record 48 games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record since arriving at Manchester City last season.

Haaland’s half-century

Fewest games to reach 50 Premier League goals (graphic)
Erling Haaland has scored 50 goals in a record 48 Premier League games (PA graphic)

Having scored 36 goals, a Premier League record, in 35 games in his debut season, Haaland has followed up with 14 in his first 13 appearances this term.

That 48-game total makes him the first player to reach 50 goals at better than a goal per game, with the record previously held by former Newcastle and Manchester United striker Andy Cole who reached the mark in 65 appearances.

The Norwegian was also the quickest ever to both 10 and 25 goals, reaching the former tally in a remarkable six games and going on to 25 in 19.

Andy Cole celebrates with Ryan Giggs after scoring one of his five goals in Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995
Andy Cole, left, reached his half-century in style by scoring five goals against Ipswich in his then-record 65th appearance (PA)

He has scored five hat-tricks along the way, with a further eight two-goal displays, and has netted in exactly two-thirds of his overall games – 32 out of 48.

However, Cole can still boast the most spectacular way of bringing up his half-century – with the last of his five goals in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in March 1995.

Should Haaland remain in the north-west and go on to 100 Premier League goals, the record to beat is Alan Shearer’s 124 games.

Another one bites the dust

Saturday’s goal was Haaland’s first in a league meeting with Liverpool, marking a step towards another potential landmark.

Though he did score against the Reds in the Carabao Cup, he was kept at bay in last season’s first league meeting before missing the second due to injury.

They were one of only three opponents all season not to concede a league goal to Haaland and with Chelsea also now ticked off, thanks to a brace in November 12’s 4-4 draw, he has scored against every Premier League opponent he has faced with the sole exception of Brentford.

He has yet to play against Luton, with his first opportunity coming on December 10, but has already netted against their fellow promoted sides Burnley and Sheffield United.

City’s away game at Brentford is scheduled for February 3, which as it stands would be the earliest he could complete the set, but their meeting at the Etihad Stadium is to be rescheduled due to City’s involvement in the Club World Cup so could potentially fall earlier in the season.