Kai Havertz sees the bigger picture after his late goal takes Arsenal to the top

Kai Havertz is not getting carried away with his first Arsenal goal from open play or the Gunners’ rise to the top of the Premier League.

Germany midfielder Havertz climbed off the bench to score a last-minute winner at Brentford on Saturday evening.

It was only his second goal since joining Arsenal from Chelsea for £65million in the summer, and his first since netting a penalty in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

“I think most important is always the team and to have the three points is very good for me as well, personally,” Havertz told the club website.

“I worked quite hard to get these moments again and I got it so I’m very, very happy.

“We came to win and it’s a very good feeling to go home with three points.”

The 1-0 victory in west London lifted Arsenal to the top of the table for the first time this season.

“It’s always good to be up top but you have to look game by game and there are still so many games to play, such a long season,” Havertz added.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, win the games and then see at the end what’s going to happen.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank commiserates with his players at the end (John Walton/PA)

Brentford were without key midfielder Mathias Jensen due to a thigh problem, but boss Thomas Frank hopes the Dane will be fit to face Luton next weekend.

“The players are ready to step in and fill the role, and they do that because they know the structure and the principles,” said Frank.

“We have a fantastic culture and togetherness. With the injuries we have, against a full-strength Arsenal side who are top of the Premier League, it was just incredible.”