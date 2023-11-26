Kai Havertz sees the bigger picture after his late goal takes Arsenal to the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Havertz sees the bigger picture after his late goal takes Arsenal to the top

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.
Kai Havertz is not getting carried away with his first Arsenal goal from open play or the Gunners’ rise to the top of the Premier League.

Germany midfielder Havertz climbed off the bench to score a last-minute winner at Brentford on Saturday evening.

It was only his second goal since joining Arsenal from Chelsea for £65million in the summer, and his first since netting a penalty in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

“I think most important is always the team and to have the three points is very good for me as well, personally,” Havertz told the club website.

“I worked quite hard to get these moments again and I got it so I’m very, very happy.

“We came to win and it’s a very good feeling to go home with three points.”

The 1-0 victory in west London lifted Arsenal to the top of the table for the first time this season.

“It’s always good to be up top but you have to look game by game and there are still so many games to play, such a long season,” Havertz added.

“We just have to focus on ourselves, win the games and then see at the end what’s going to happen.”

Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford manager Thomas Frank commiserates with his players at the end (John Walton/PA)

Brentford were without key midfielder Mathias Jensen due to a thigh problem, but boss Thomas Frank hopes the Dane will be fit to face Luton next weekend.

“The players are ready to step in and fill the role, and they do that because they know the structure and the principles,” said Frank.

“We have a fantastic culture and togetherness. With the injuries we have, against a full-strength Arsenal side who are top of the Premier League, it was just incredible.”