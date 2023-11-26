In pictures: The career of Terry Venables

Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

The charismatic boss enjoyed a colourful and controversial career, the undoubted highlight of which was leading England to within a penalty shoot-out of reaching the final of the European Championship on home soil in 1996.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of Venables from our archives.

Terry Venables, pictured in his days as a player at Chelsea (PA Archive)

He left Stamford Bridge for Tottenham in 1966 (PA Archive)

Venables also played for QPR and went on to captain and manage the club (PA Archive)

He caught the eye as a player and manager with Crystal Palace (PA Archive)

After a managerial stints at Barcelona, he returned to England and led Tottenham to FA Cup glory (PA Archive)

He faced a High Court hearing (PA Archive)

England came calling in 1994 (PA Archive)

And Venables saw the best of Paul Gascoigne (PA)

He became Leeds manager in 2002 (PA Archive)

Venables teamed up with Gary Lineker and Sir Bobby Robson in an advert for Walkers crisps in 2004 (Walkers/PA Archive)