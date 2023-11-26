New mother Shanice van de Sanden on scoresheet as Liverpool brush aside Brighton

Shanice van de Sanden celebrated becoming a mother with a goal as Liverpool beat Brighton 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.

The Netherlands forward, who had missed the midweek Continental Cup defeat by Manchester United with her partner giving birth to a girl on Tuesday, drove in her first goal of the season.

It came after an opening goal headed in by Gemma Bonner, who had been presented with a framed shirt by Liverpool great Ian Callaghan before kick-off to mark her achievement in becoming the club’s record appearance maker in the Women’s Super League era.

Ceri Holland added a third goal in the second half before Sophie Roman Haug capped an impressive performance by scoring in stoppage time.

Brighton were well beaten in the end, yet had caused Liverpool significant problems in the opening 20 minutes.

Liverpool goalkeeper Teagan Micah – making her Women’s Super League debut, having arrived from Swedish club Rosengard in July – produced three important saves before the match was 10 minutes old.

First she pushed aside a deflected Pauline Bremer shot, then beat away Maisie Symonds’ inswinging corner under pressure and tipped over a dangerous cross-shot from Brighton’s leading scorer Elisabeth Terland.

Micah was beaten in the 13th minute as Terland glanced another Symonds corner goalwards, but Bonner cleared the ball off the line.

Having ridden the early pressure, Liverpool went ahead in the 27th minute, as Bonner – making her 138th Liverpool appearance, now four clear of previous record holder Ashley Hodson – rose at the near post to flick Marie Hobinger’s corner past goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

The home side extended their advantage in the 43rd minute, as Haug broke through the middle before feeding a pass right for Van de Sanden to angle a low drive beneath Baggaley.

They added a third goal in the 63rd minute, as Haug chased a ball to the byline that Brighton centre-back Guro Bergsvand was trying to allow to run out of play, and hooked it back for Holland to head in from inside the six-yard box.

Van de Sanden looked certain to score a second moments later as Hobinger played her clear, but Baggaley reacted brilliantly to push her blasted shot over the bar. She then drove wide after making another burst clear, before being substituted to a standing ovation.

Her replacement Leanne Kiernan hit the bar with a rising angled drive as Liverpool threatened to overwhelm Brighton, and substitute Missy Bo Kearns forced another fine save from Baggaley with a shot on the run in the closing minutes.

A fourth goal arrived in the second minute of injury time, as Haug rolled in from close range following a Kiernan cutback.