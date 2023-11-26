Former England boss Terry Venables remembered as an innovator and inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Former England boss Terry Venables remembered as an innovator and inspiration

By Press Association
Tributes were paid to tribute to former Tottenham manager Terry Venables ahead of the club’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Tributes were paid to tribute to former Tottenham manager Terry Venables ahead of the club’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Terry Venables was remembered as “the inspiration of a generation” as tributes flooded in for the former England, Barcelona and Tottenham manager following his death at the age of 80.

Venables made more than 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace, but would go on to make his real mark as a coach, also taking charge at Palace and QPR.

The nation rallied behind Venables’ England team at Euro 96 in the summer football came home as the team brilliantly blew away the Netherlands 4-1 – Venables himself described the performance as “perfection: my most thrilling experience in football” – only to lose to Germany on penalties in the semi-final at Wembley.

The Football Association marked the passing of “a true football icon” and said: “Our modern game mourns the loss of not only a great character but an innovative, forward-thinking manager who was an inspiration to a generation of English players and coaches.”

Current England boss Gareth Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in that game against Germany and led the tributes to his former manager, who made famous the ‘Christmas Tree’ formation.

“Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager,” he said in a statement.

“Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

“He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history.

“A brilliant man, who made people feel special, I’m very sad to hear of his passing and my thoughts are with Yvette and all of his family.”

Chelsea players stand for a minutes silence for former player Terry Venables
Chelsea also paid tribute to their former player Terry Venables ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow (Steven Paston/PA)

Venables’ death on Saturday was announced by his family in a short statement.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” they said.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

In Spain, Venables, who became known as ‘El Tel’, won LaLiga in 1984-85 and the Spanish league cup and also led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final where they lost to Steaua Bucharest on penalties after a goalless draw.

On his return to England he lifted the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991, but it was his spell as England boss at Euro 96 for which he is most fondly remembered.

Gary Lineker, whom Venables signed for Barcelona from Everton in 1986 and then brought to Tottenham in 1989 after he took the job at White Hart Lane, paid his own tribute.