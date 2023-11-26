Everton fans protest over points deduction ahead of and during Man Utd clash

Everton fans protested en masse against their Premier League points deduction before Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.

The Toffees were handed the 10-points sanction by an independent commission last week after they were ruled to have breached the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The club, who exceeded losses permitted by £19.5million in the three seasons ending in 2021-22, are expected to appeal against the punishment.

Huge numbers of Everton fans vented their anger at the Premier League during Sunday’s home game against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

A large group of supporters gathered outside The Brick pub close to Goodison Park before kick-off and embarked on a protest march via County Road and Spellow Lane to the ground.

A huge banner draped across the front of The Brick read: “Where there is power, greed and money…There is corruption.”

Similar banners were unfurled inside the stadium and most fans waved mini purple “Corrupt” placards that had been handed out by fans’ group The1878s prior to kick-off.

Fans booed as the official Premier League matchday stand was erected on halfway and most fans in the stadium were waving mini purple “Corrupt” placards.

Ten minutes into the game most fans in the stadium stood up holding their purple placards, while others chanted: “Premier League, corrupt as f***.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche has expressed his shock at the league’s “disproportionate” penalty and on Friday fans gathered outside the Premier League’s offices in Paddington, west London, in protest.