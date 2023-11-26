Memorable Man Utd goals as Alejandro Garnacho nets Goodison Park stunner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Memorable Man Utd goals as Alejandro Garnacho nets Goodison Park stunner

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning goal against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning goal against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb overhead kick to open the scoring for Manchester United against Everton in Sunday’s Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other unforgettable goals for the Red Devils from the last 30 years.

Wayne Rooney v Manchester City, February 2011

Just 12 minutes remained of a Manchester derby at Old Trafford when Nani’s cross took a slight deflection off the back of Pablo Zabaleta. Rooney had to reposition himself near the penalty spot before beating City’s England goalkeeper Joe Hart with an acrobatic overhead-kick. United’s 2-1 victory was the launchpad for a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Robin Van Persie v Aston Villa, April 2013

Manchester United’s Robin van Persie shoots to score
Robin van Persie scored a superb volley to help seal Manchester United’s Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Described by Sir Alex Ferguson as “goal of the century”, Dutchman Van Persie produced a stunning finish for the second of what was a hat-trick, with victory securing United the Premier League title. This time Rooney was the creator, playing from a midfield role as he collected the ball in his own half before sending a long pass up to Van Persie. From just outside the penalty box, the former Arsenal frontman crashed a volley across Brad Guzan and inside the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Portsmouth, January 2008

During his first spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese ace crashed a ‘knuckleball’ free-kick past England goalkeeper David James. Positioning the ball with the valve facing him, Ronaldo’s aim was to strike it dead centre and slightly underneath with the instep of his right foot. Against Pompey, and 25 yards out, Ronaldo made a perfect connection as it cleared the wall and dipped viciously into the top right corner as James was left rooted to the spot.

Ryan Giggs v Arsenal, April 1999

Welsh winger Giggs scored one of the most memorable goals from Ferguson’s side to settle an FA Cup semi-final replay against title rivals Arsenal at Villa Park.
With United down to 10 men, Giggs latched onto a loose pass from Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira and set off from his own half on a mazy run down the left – which ended with him lashing the ball past David Seaman and sending the Red Devils to Wembley.

David Beckham v Wimbledon, August 1996

On the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season, United were leading 2-0 against the Dons heading into the closing stages at Selhurst Park when Beckham picked the ball up just inside his own half. Spotting Neil Sullivan off his line, the then young England midfielder launched an audacious long-range effort which sailed over the Wimbledon keeper and into the back of the net.