RB Leipzig hoping to restore some pride at Man City after 7-0 loss – Marco Rose

By Press Association
Marco Rose is hoping for a better result than last time as RB Leipzig return to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
RB Leipzig are hoping to restore some pride as they return to the scene of last season’s thrashing by Manchester City, coach Marco Rose has said.

The German side were crushed 7-0 by the eventual Champions League winners when they visited the Etihad Stadium in the last-16 stage of the competition in March.

The two sides meet again at the same venue for a group match on Tuesday, with both having already secured their places in the knockout stages.

Manchester City score against Leipzig
Rose said at a press conference: “Last year with the 7-0 thrashing, it put us down, it knocked us down. We haven’t spoken about it but it was not a good feeling after the game.

“But we became cup champions in Germany after the game and we qualified for the Champions League, so it didn’t destroy us as a team.

“Tomorrow we want to do better for sure. We want to compete with one of the best teams in the world. We want to show that we can make it better, that we are better.

“It’s difficult. We will have to suffer tomorrow. I didn’t see a team here that had much possession. Even Liverpool I think had just 40 per cent ball possession.

“So we know what we’ll get but we are here to try again.”

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland scored five goals for City in that last meeting and Rose knows all about the threat the Norwegian poses having managed him at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “I hope the relationship is as good as it always was but obviously he has to do his job tomorrow. We have to try and suppress him if we can.

“We’ll enjoy watching him play but hopefully we’ll be able to stifle him.”

Leipzig go into what is their penultimate game in Group G trailing City by three points. Top spot is still to be finalised but the Germans need to win to have any hope of overhauling the English outfit.