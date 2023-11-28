Sheffield United agree to external probe into Maddy Cusack’s death, say family

The family of Maddy Cusack say a “thorough external investigation” has been launched into the death of the Sheffield United midfielder after claiming her spirit “was allowed to be broken” by football.

Cusack died at her home address in Derbyshire on September 20, aged 27. Derbyshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

On Monday night the Maddy Cusack Foundation, launched by the footballer’s family, shared a speech on Instagram and X attributed to Cusack’s mother, Deborah, originally spoken at a memorial service for the former Blades vice-captain in late October.

It read: “The saddest and most utterly heartbreaking reason why I am having to stand here and speak to you today is because of football.

“From February this year, the indomitable, irrepressible spirit, the spirit called Maddy, the spirit that I had so fearlessly protected was allowed to be broken. Taking her away from me.”

The foundation’s post continued: “Those who knew Maddy well will be aware that she had no long-standing mental health issues or troubles. Not that there would be anything to be ashamed of if there were, but there were not. Those that didn’t know her need to know that.

“Maddy was a happy-go-lucky, carefree girl with everything to live for and by last Christmas could be described as being at her happiest. This all changed gradually from February this year.

Players and fans observe a minute’s silence in memory of Cusack ahead of the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle on September 24 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is no secret, nor should it be, that Sheffield United Football Club have agreed at the request of Maddy’s family to carry out a thorough external investigation into the events that her family believe contributed significantly to her passing at the tender age of 27.”

Sheffield United declined to comment when approached by the PA news agency.

Prior to her death, Cusack had just started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women’s Championship and was the longest-serving player in their squad, with over 100 appearances, and also worked as a marketing executive for the club.

The former England youth international signed a new contract extension with the Blades in July.