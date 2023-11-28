Former Sheffield United and Everton defender Phil Jagielka announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Former Sheffield United and Everton defender Phil Jagielka announces retirement

By Press Association
Phil Jagielka has announced his retirement froM football (Nick Potts/PA)
Phil Jagielka has announced his retirement froM football (Nick Potts/PA)

Former England defender Phil Jagielka has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41.

Jagielka has decided the bring the curtain down on his career after making over 800 appearances across 23 years.

Jagielka started his career with Sheffield United and spent eight season with the Blades before moving to Everton in 2007.

He would go on to spend 12 years at Goodison Park and became club captain in 2013, but returned to the Blades after being released by the Toffees in 2019.

Jagielka spent two seasons back at Bramall Lane following the club’s promotion to the Premier League before spending six months at Derby, while he finished his career with Stoke.

Jagielka won 40 caps for England between 2008 and 2016 and featured at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Jagielka wrote: “All good things come to an end and after just over 800 appearances my playing career is done.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would get to play football at the highest level for some amazing clubs as well as my country.

“It’s been an absolute honour to step onto the grass for every match and I have so many people to thank for that.”