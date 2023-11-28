Tom Daley back on British Swimming’s World Class Programme in Olympic boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Daley back on British Swimming’s World Class Programme in Olympic boost

By Press Association
Tom Daley with his bronze medal in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Daley has returned to British Swimming’s World Class Programme for diving ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old took a two-year break from the sport after winning two medals at the Tokyo Games but returned to training earlier this year and is targeting a fifth Olympic appearance.

Announcing his return in July, Daley said: “I don’t know if this is going to be a completely silly idea of me getting back in the pool or an opportunity for me to do this recreationally and have a bit of fun without any pressure, or if my body is going to be able to get back on a diving board and dive half-decently.

“I don’t know what that’s going to look like. Paris 2024 is definitely a goal. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible but you never say never.”

Daley won gold in the synchronised 10 metre platform event in Tokyo with Matty Lee and also claimed bronze in the individual – his fourth Olympic medal.

The podium programme sees athletes receive financial assistance and other support to aid their training and competition.

Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen and Kyle Kothari have all been moved up from podium potential to the main programme.

British Swimming’s associate performance director, Tim Jones, said: “The athletes named onto the World Class Programme are presented with a unique opportunity to build on what they have learnt so far, whilst continuing to develop their skills in our world-class training environments

“We hope that the competition opportunities we can provide over the coming months will allow the cohort to build towards next summer’s Olympic Games.

“Everyone at British Diving is now fully-focused on delivering the best possible medal haul in Paris, whilst continually ensuring that those on long-term plans have appropriate development opportunities throughout the year.”