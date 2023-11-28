Jordan White goal earns Derek Adams first win since his Ross County return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan White goal earns Derek Adams first win since his Ross County return

By Press Association
Jordan White won it for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Jordan White won it for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Derek Adams picked up his first three points since returning to Ross County courtesy of an 84th-minute Jordan White goal in a 1-0 win against St Mirren.

It was County’s first win in almost three months, moving them above Aberdeen and Motherwell in the Premiership table.

Adams continued to implement his new-look style, with the Staggies showing strong intent to play at a higher tempo than they had earlier in the campaign.

Most notable was the different approach Yan Dhanda took – instead of primarily looking to pass with his renowned technique, upon receiving the ball he was determined to run at St Mirren defenders and carry County into the final third.

Still, the first chance of the game came from a defensive error, as Marcus Fraser attempted to head the ball back towards his goalkeeper just a few minutes into the match, only for White to intercept and bear down on goal.

He looked well-placed to hit the target, but the shot wound up being a simple stop for Zach Hemming to make.

The visitors would settle into the affair, earning more possession as the half went on, and Alex Gogic went close with a header at a corner late in the first half, only just missing the target as he was falling backwards.

Still, the second half would begin in much the same way as the first did, with Connor Randall very nearly putting the finishing touch on a well-worked passing move, only for his shot from the edge of the box to bounce back off the face of the post before being cleared.

Randall was guilty of missing what to that point was the best chance of the game on the hour mark, picking up a clever flick into space by White and going through one-on-one only to send the ball a long way over the bar.

Going into the final 10 minutes, all three results still seemed possible.

Conor McMenamin would test the glovework of Ross Laidlaw by cutting inside from the right channel and taking aim, but the Staggies stopper was able to dive to his right and push the ball safe.

There would be a goal, White converting from close range at a James Brown corner to score the first goal of Adams’ third stint in charge of Ross County – and seal the first win.