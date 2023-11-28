Lincoln continue impressive start under Michael Skubala with Cambridge victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lincoln continue impressive start under Michael Skubala with Cambridge victory

By Press Association
Daniel Mandroiu netted Lincoln’s opener at Cambridge (David Davies/PA)
Daniel Mandroiu netted Lincoln’s opener at Cambridge (David Davies/PA)

Michael Skubala’s impressive start as Lincoln boss continued with a 3-0 League One win at Cambridge.

The Imps took the lead after 16 minutes when Dylan Duffy was hauled down in the box by Jordan Cousins, allowing Daniel Mandroiu to fire home from the penalty spot.

Duffy produced a surging forward run before shooting at Jack Stevens but – on his 21st birthday – Duffy did then double Lincoln’s advantage just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts cleared a corner but failed to close Duffy down and his powerful shot from the edge of the box went under Stevens on its way into the net.

Cambridge struggled to threaten a comeback until late on, waiting for the 77th minute for teenage substitute Glenn McConnell to fire an effort over the crossbar.

Lukas Bornhoft Jensen pushed away a Jack Lankester header and then made a fine save to tip Adam May’s deflected drive wide.

Lincoln then made the game safe with five minutes left when Hakeeb Adelakun’s corner found its way to Jack Vale to turn in.