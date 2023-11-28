Alfie May on the spot against former club Cheltenham

Alfie May scored twice against his former club Cheltenham as Charlton extended their unbeaten league run to four matches.

The forward is on 17 goals in all competitions for the Addicks after converting two penalties to end the Robins’ own three-game unbeaten sequence.

Cheltenham took a 10th-minute lead, Liam Sercombe’s cross from the right met by the unmarked Will Goodwin to head emphatically home.

May levelled soon after from the penalty spot, drilling past Luke Southwood after centre-back Lewis Freestone tripped Miles Leaburn.

Town were indebted to goalkeeper Southwood for smart saves from Slobodan Tedic and Tennai Watson before the break while Corey Blackett-Taylor also struck the inside of the right upright.

Cheltenham went close in the 50th minute but George Lloyd’s header just cleared the bar.

Tedic squandered a big chance for the Addicks and then Southwood used his legs to keep out Blackett-Taylor’s shot.

But May kept his cool to beat Southwood again from the spot in the 86th minute after Will Ferry handled Tyreece Campbell’s cross.