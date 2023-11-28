Portsmouth return to winning ways at 10-man Burton

Portsmouth got their promotion push back on track as Colby Bishop and Alex Robertson fired them to a 2-0 win at 10-man Burton.

Bishop bagged his 11th of the season to set John Mousinho’s side on their way to victory and Robertson’s first senior goal gave them second-half breathing space.

With both sides having conceded four goals on their way to defeats at the weekend, it was perhaps unsurprising this game had something of a cagey start.

The visitors saw plenty of the ball early on but struggled to create anything to test Max Crocombe in the Burton goal while Will Norris at the other end had to deal with shots from Kwadwo Baah and Mark Helm.

Bishop finally broke the stalemate in the 38th minute when he fired home Pompey’s first shot on target from the penalty spot after Steve Seddon had brought down Abu Kamara.

Pompey doubled their lead, slightly against the run of play, with Manchester City loanee Robertson finding the corner to finish Joe Rafferty’s cross on 63 minutes.

Albion played the six minutes of stoppage time with 10 men after Seddon, booked when conceding the penalty, picked up a second caution for another challenge on Kamara.