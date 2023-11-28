Ricky-Jade Jones rescues point for Peterborough at Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ricky-Jade Jones rescues point for Peterborough at Stevenage

By Press Association
Ricky Jade-Jones struck late on for Posh (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricky-Jade Jones scored a late equaliser as Peterborough snatched a 2-2 draw against League One promotion rivals Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Fine finishes from Luther Wildin and Ben Thompson gave Boro a 2-0 lead before Joel Randall reduced the deficit with an outrageous backheel shortly after half-time.

As the game was slipping away from Posh, Jones bundled the ball home from close range to rescue a point for the visitors.

Kwame Poku’s header was well saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond as Peterborough controlled the early stages.

However, Wildin broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a thunderous half-volley into the top-right corner of Nicholas Bilokapic’s goal.

And it was 2-0 eight minutes later when Thompson’s delicious strike rifled into the top-left corner.

Jones thought he had cut the deficit after directing a corner goalwards, but his effort rebounded off the post.

Peterborough struck back in style when Randall turned Harrison Burrows’ cross into the bottom-right corner with an audacious little flick.

And just as the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors, Jones got the final touch after a melee in the box involving Ronnie Edwards to salvage a draw.