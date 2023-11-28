Exeter’s wait for a win goes on as they are held at home by Shrewsbury

Exeter’s winless run in Sky Bet League One stretched to nine games after a dire 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury, which did nothing to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Gary Caldwell.

Shrewsbury started well and created a couple of half-chances, but it was Exeter that had the best opportunity when makeshift striker Cheick Diabate headed over from Reece Cole’s cross.

Yanic Wildschut fired straight at Marko Marosi and Ryan Trevitt forced the Shrews goalkeeper into a smart stop at the end of a half that was devoid of quality.

Exeter started the second half in the ascendancy with Wildschut firing tamely into the arms of Marosi from the corner of the penalty box, while Cole curled a superb free-kick that cannoned off the angle of post and bar from 25 yards.

Shrewsbury’s Dan Udoh fired wastefully into the side-netting from a rare counter-attack before he was denied by a superb Vili Sinisalo save, low down to his right.

Neither side did enough to win the game, although Trevitt saw his overhead kick land on top of the net as the game entered stoppage time.

However, the boos and chants of ‘Caldwell out’ indicated to Exeter’s Supporters’ Trust owners what action the fans want to see.