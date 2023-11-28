Reading climb off foot of League One table with thumping win over Carlisle By Press Association November 28 2023, 10.13pm Share Reading climb off foot of League One table with thumping win over Carlisle Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6274135/reading-climb-off-foot-of-league-one-table-with-thumping-win-over-carlisle/ Copy Link Reading took on Carlisle (Steve Parsons/PA) Reading moved off the bottom of the League One table with a thumping 5-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Carlisle. Carlisle skipper Sam Lavelle sparked a spell of four goals in 13 first-half minutes when turning a cross into his own net under little pressure. Luke Plange levelled quickly for the visitors but Harvey Knibbs struck twice to make it 3-1 to the hosts at the interval. Lewis Wing and Femi Azeez completed the Reading rout with fine finishes in the final 12 minutes. After a scrappy opening, the game burst into life in the 26th minute when Lavelle diverted a low cross from Jeriel Dorsett into his own net. The visitors were back on terms just three minutes later when Plange tucked home a close-range volley, before Knibbs pounced in the 32nd and 39th minutes to give Reading a healthy half-time advantage. Knibbs’ first came after an Azeez cross and scramble in the Carlisle area, his second following a neat turn and shot past keeper Tomas Holy. Carlisle offered more enterprise going forward after the break but Wing thundered in a superb first-time effort in the 78th minute and Azeez proved similarly clinical five minutes later.