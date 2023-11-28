Wasteful Stockport forced to settle for draw against Salford By Press Association November 28 2023, 10.13pm Share Wasteful Stockport forced to settle for draw against Salford Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6274136/wasteful-stockport-forced-to-settle-for-draw-against-salford/ Copy Link Alex Cairns was in fine form for Salford in the draw at Stockport (Barrington Coombs/PA) Stockport were left ruing a host of missed chances as Salford held the League Two leaders to a goalless draw. The Hatters, whose 12-match winning run in League Two was ended by Newport at the weekend, failed to take advantage of their dominance. A bright start for the hosts culminated in Nick Powell meeting a Macauley Southam-Hales cut-back, only to blast a venomous strike onto the crossbar. The ex-Manchester United midfielder continued to threaten before the break but his glancing header from close range dropped just wide of the target. Paddy Madden, who notched a hat-trick against Salford in the EFL Trophy last month, nearly added another to his tally but Alex Cairns made an impressive stop. A makeshift away side – marred by 11 absentees – fought valiantly, typified by Theo Vassell’s heroic goal-line block to deny former Ammie Fraser Horsfall. The inspired Cairns followed his defender’s suit, thwarting Kyle Wootton from close range and pawing a fierce Madden strike in quick succession. Salford ended their three-match losing streak while Stockport remain top.