Wasteful Stockport forced to settle for draw against Salford

Stockport were left ruing a host of missed chances as Salford held the League Two leaders to a goalless draw.

The Hatters, whose 12-match winning run in League Two was ended by Newport at the weekend, failed to take advantage of their dominance.

A bright start for the hosts culminated in Nick Powell meeting a Macauley Southam-Hales cut-back, only to blast a venomous strike onto the crossbar.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder continued to threaten before the break but his glancing header from close range dropped just wide of the target.

Paddy Madden, who notched a hat-trick against Salford in the EFL Trophy last month, nearly added another to his tally but Alex Cairns made an impressive stop.

A makeshift away side – marred by 11 absentees – fought valiantly, typified by Theo Vassell’s heroic goal-line block to deny former Ammie Fraser Horsfall.

The inspired Cairns followed his defender’s suit, thwarting Kyle Wootton from close range and pawing a fierce Madden strike in quick succession.

Salford ended their three-match losing streak while Stockport remain top.