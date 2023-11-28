QPR beat 10-man Stoke thanks to two late goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QPR beat 10-man Stoke thanks to two late goals

By Press Association
Lyndon Dykes shone for QPR (John Walton/PA)
Lyndon Dykes shone for QPR (John Walton/PA)

Two late goals gave QPR a 4-2 victory over 10-man Stoke – their first win in 13 matches and only their second at home since October last year.

After Lyndon Dykes put the hosts ahead, Ryan Mmaee’s third goal in his past six appearances brought Stoke level.

Enda Stevens was sent off early in the second half but Wouter Burger put the Potters ahead before Dykes netted his second of the night.

Ben Pearson’s last-minute own goal was the stroke of luck struggling Rangers desperately needed, and Chris Willock added a fourth in stoppage time.

Before kick-off, QPR paid tribute to club great Terry Venables, with rousing applause for the former England boss following his death last week.

Venables was a popular player at Loftus Road and during a four-year spell as manager guided Rangers to an FA Cup final, promotion to the top flight and then a fifth-placed finish which saw the club qualify for Europe.

QPR’s current plight is a far cry from those heady days, but current boss Marti Cifuentes will at least take some encouragement from their relative improvement since his recent appointment.

His first win came in the Spaniard’s fourth match at the helm – a run which has included two draws.

Rangers took the lead after 11 minutes, when Dykes scored from the spot after Stevens was adjudged to have fouled Steve Cook while trying to prevent him from reaching Paul Smyth’s cross.

However, they missed two glorious chances to double their lead – and then conceded an equaliser a minute before half-time.

After Pearson made a mess of trying to intercept Ilias Chair’s pass, the ball bounced off Elijah Dixon-Bonner to Smyth, who was denied at point-blank range by keeper Jack Bonham.

Another defensive mishap, this time by Ciaran Clark, who presented the ball straight to Dykes, gifted the Scotland striker an opportunity but he shot straight at Bonham.

Immediately after that let-off for Stoke, they broke forward and keeper Asmir Begovic tipped away Tyrese Campbell’s effort after the forward found himself through on goal.

From the resulting corner by Bae Jun-Ho, Mmaee fired into the bottom corner after his first shot had been blocked.

When Stevens was sent off eight minutes after the interval, the tide seemed to be turning in QPR’s favour.

The defender pulled back Smyth near the edge of the penalty area and was shown a second yellow card.

But six minutes later, Stoke went ahead when Burger collected Mmaee’s pass near the edge of the penalty area and sent a left-footed strike beyond Begovic and in off the post.

Rangers responded, with Chair shooting against a post before Dykes hauled them level in the 79th minute.

Willock’s cross was cleared as far as Dykes, who controlled the ball on his chest before shooting low into the bottom corner.

Great work on the left by substitute Ziyad Larkeche led to the all-important goal which put Rangers ahead.

Larkeche fought ferociously for the ball before the Frenchman’s low cross was poked into his own net by Pearson.

And in the dying moments, Willock’s low strike beat Bonham at his near post.