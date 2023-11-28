Super-sub Sam Cosgrove scores stoppage-time winner to open Barnsley account

Sam Cosgrove scored a stoppage-time winner as Barnsley snatched a late 1-0 League One victory at home to Wycombe.

Time-wasting tactics from Max Stryjek proved costly as he allowed Tykes’ substitute Cosgrove to gain possession and net his first goal for Barnsley.

The hosts enjoyed their first opportunity eight minutes in when Nicky Cadden skipped his way into the box from the left, but fired wide of the near post.

Reds’ skipper Jordan Williams should have scored after 70 minutes when John McAtee found him at the far post, but Stryjek turned the ball behind.

Matt Bloomfield’s side had the chance to break the deadlock 11 minutes from time when Kieran Sadlier passed to Lyle Taylor inside the box, but the latter saw his effort blocked.

Barnsley finally scored in the first minute of stoppage time in a bizarre turn of events.

After the referee awarded Stryjek possession through a drop ball, the Wycombe goalkeeper went down easily under Cosgrove’s challenge and spilled the ball for the Barnsley man to tap home.

In the aftermath of the goal, protests from Wycombe led to Harry Boyes being sent off after receiving a second yellow card for dissent.