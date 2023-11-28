Swindon hold off late Accrington rally after taking foot off gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swindon hold off late Accrington rally after taking foot off gas

By Press Association
Dan Kemp, right, got the ball rolling for Swindon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Swindon held off a dramatic late comeback from Accrington to win 4-3 at the Wham Stadium and move closer to the League Two play-off places.

Dan Kemp, Jake Young, Saidou Khan and Charlie Austin gave Town a 4-0 lead heading into the final minute before Stanley’s late flurry, with Brad Hills netting a brace after Korede Adedoyin pulled one back.

Swindon went ahead in the 17th minute when Kemp hit a penalty straight down the middle, following a challenge by Tommy Leigh on George McEachran.

It was 2-0 in the 31st minute when Remeao Hutton broke down the right and squared the ball for Young to fire home his seventh goal in six games.

Stanley manager John Coleman was sent off at half-time.

Jack Nolan hit the inside of the post at the start of the second half but Swindon struck next after 60 minutes with a spectacular goal from Khan, rifling home from 25 yards.

Stanley were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute for handball by Liam Kinsella but Leigh’s spot-kick was saved by Murphy Mahoney.

It was 4-0 in the 89th minute when Hutton fed Austin, who stroked the ball home.

However, in the second minute of added time, Adedoyin found the bottom corner for Stanley.

After six minutes of added time, Hills dinked the ball over Mahoney from close range and four minutes later fired home his second of the game in a grandstand finish.