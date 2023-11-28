Swindon hold off late Accrington rally after taking foot off gas

Swindon held off a dramatic late comeback from Accrington to win 4-3 at the Wham Stadium and move closer to the League Two play-off places.

Dan Kemp, Jake Young, Saidou Khan and Charlie Austin gave Town a 4-0 lead heading into the final minute before Stanley’s late flurry, with Brad Hills netting a brace after Korede Adedoyin pulled one back.

Swindon went ahead in the 17th minute when Kemp hit a penalty straight down the middle, following a challenge by Tommy Leigh on George McEachran.

It was 2-0 in the 31st minute when Remeao Hutton broke down the right and squared the ball for Young to fire home his seventh goal in six games.

Stanley manager John Coleman was sent off at half-time.

Jack Nolan hit the inside of the post at the start of the second half but Swindon struck next after 60 minutes with a spectacular goal from Khan, rifling home from 25 yards.

Stanley were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute for handball by Liam Kinsella but Leigh’s spot-kick was saved by Murphy Mahoney.

It was 4-0 in the 89th minute when Hutton fed Austin, who stroked the ball home.

However, in the second minute of added time, Adedoyin found the bottom corner for Stanley.

After six minutes of added time, Hills dinked the ball over Mahoney from close range and four minutes later fired home his second of the game in a grandstand finish.