Notts County return to winning ways with comeback success at home to Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Notts County return to winning ways with comeback success at home to Crawley

By Press Association
Junior Morias sealed the home win (PA)
Junior Morias sealed the home win (PA)

Junior Morias’ first league goal for Notts County saw the Magpies return to winning ways, beating Crawley 3-1 at Meadow Lane.

Adam Campbell had given the visitors the lead before David McGoldrick’s eighth goal of the Sky Bet League Two season levelled the scores.

Two second-half goals from Jim O’Brien and Morias ensured County moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places.

The visitors took the lead when former County player Campbell took aim from distance and found the top corner superbly.

Crawley almost doubled their lead following a mistake from Sam Slocombe but the resulting counter-attack saw the hosts level, when McGoldrick lobbed the on-rushing Luca Ashby-Hammond with a deft finish.

Slocombe almost gifted the lead back to the opposition as he fumbled Ben Gladwin’s powerful effort, with Aden Baldwin and Jodi Jones also going close in quick succession before the break.

Dan Crowley saw an early effort in the second half cleared off the line, but his fine delivery moments later found the head of O’Brien to put the hosts in front.

The points were sealed nine minutes later when Morias finished calmly after again being picked out by Crowley.