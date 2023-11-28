Notts County return to winning ways with comeback success at home to Crawley

Junior Morias’ first league goal for Notts County saw the Magpies return to winning ways, beating Crawley 3-1 at Meadow Lane.

Adam Campbell had given the visitors the lead before David McGoldrick’s eighth goal of the Sky Bet League Two season levelled the scores.

Two second-half goals from Jim O’Brien and Morias ensured County moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places.

The visitors took the lead when former County player Campbell took aim from distance and found the top corner superbly.

Crawley almost doubled their lead following a mistake from Sam Slocombe but the resulting counter-attack saw the hosts level, when McGoldrick lobbed the on-rushing Luca Ashby-Hammond with a deft finish.

Slocombe almost gifted the lead back to the opposition as he fumbled Ben Gladwin’s powerful effort, with Aden Baldwin and Jodi Jones also going close in quick succession before the break.

Dan Crowley saw an early effort in the second half cleared off the line, but his fine delivery moments later found the head of O’Brien to put the hosts in front.

The points were sealed nine minutes later when Morias finished calmly after again being picked out by Crowley.