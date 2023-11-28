Conor Masterson provides light in the darkness for Gillingham with late winner

Defender Conor Masterson struck a late winner for Gillingham as they recorded a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon on a night disrupted by floodlight failure.

Play was delayed for 23 minutes midway through the second half at the Priestfield Stadium and looked set to end in stalemate before Masterson’s intervention moved the Gills up to seventh in League Two.

After an hour of tedium in Kent, Connor Mahoney shot over from a tricky angle for Gillingham after being picked out by Scott Malone.

A power cut in the local area then led to the players being taken off the pitch, with Dons striker Ali Al-Hamadi having a great chance after play finally resumed when he slashed wastefully wide.

The action had finally livened up, with Gills substitute George Lapslie heading Maloney’s cross straight at Alex Bass before Al-Hamadi was denied by the inside of the post.

The hosts eventually snatched it in the 85th minute when Jonny Williams’ free-kick was met by Masterson, whose header drifted into the bottom corner.