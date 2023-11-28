Barrow extend winning run to five games and climb into the promotion places

Barrow made it five Sky Bet League Two wins in a row with a convincing 2-0 victory over Walsall at Holker Street.

Goals from Ben Whitfield and Niall Canavan mean that Pete Wild’s side move into the automatic promotion places having extended their record unbeaten league run to 10 games.

The Bluebirds opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Whitfield controlled the ball well on his thigh and lashed the ball home from the corner of the box.

The visitors’ cause was not helped when goalkeeper Owen Evans picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Jackson Smith in the 33rd minute, for only his third appearance.

After the break the home side continued to push forward in search of a second and came close through Whitfield and James Chester.

They eventually doubled their lead with 20 minutes remaining when skipper Niall Canavan forced the ball over the line from close range for his second goal of the season.

The result means that Barrow have now won five successive league games for the first time since the 1967-68 season and six in all competitions, moving them up to third in the table.