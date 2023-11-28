Exeter’s character cheers Gary Caldwell despite their wait for a win continuing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exeter’s character cheers Gary Caldwell despite their wait for a win continuing

By Press Association
Gary Caldwell saw signs of improvement (PA)
Exeter manager Gary Caldwell praised the character of his players as they responded to Saturday’s 7-0 mauling at Bolton with a point in a goalless draw with Shrewsbury.

In a Sky Bet League One game that lacked quality, Exeter dominated possession, but lacked a killer touch as their winless run stretched to 10 games.

They have only scored two goals in that poor run, which has led to some fans to call for Caldwell’s dismissal.

However, the 41-year-old Scot said: “The performance was there in terms of character, in terms of fight and showing they care about this football club, 100 per cent.

“The quality can be better but I think, after the performance in the second half and the result on Saturday, I have seen a reaction.

“I would like to have seen more and seen more quality, but we have to understand where the players are psychologically at the moment, after the run that we’ve been on and what happened on Saturday and I thought a lot of them came out with a lot of credit tonight.

“We created half-chances without really looking like scoring but I thought it was an improvement and it gives us something we can build on.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of quality, it’s a lack of belief. I think the quality is there and it was there early in the season, it is a lack of belief.

“Football is a difficult game and when you go through difficult periods, it is hard to go out and show your best, so we have to keep supporting them, keep getting behind them and when those opportunities go in and the belief comes back, then we know how good these players can be.”

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor was pleased with what his side got from the game and said: “It was a hard-earned point.

“We have got a lot of injuries and everything that can go against us is going against us but we battled and harried and I can’t have any complaints.

“I have said to the players I will go with that every week. That is the minimum requirement.

“I am very happy with a clean sheet, the last away game we lost 4-0 and I thought we should have won the game as we had the better chances.

“I am really pleased with the result, we would have liked three points but the players are out on their feet. We don’t have a huge reserve of players at the moment, they keep giving effort and showing determination.

“The way our players battled for the shirt, for the club and for each other I am exceptionally happy with and you saw the appreciation from the supporters who have travelled a long way on a Tuesday night.”