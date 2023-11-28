Derek Adams feels Ross County were good value for three points against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Derek Adams feels Ross County were good value for three points against St Mirren

By Press Association
Derek Adams’ Ross County beat St Mirren (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derek Adams’ Ross County beat St Mirren (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ross County manager Derek Adams felt his side were good value for three points against St Mirren due to the number of chances they created.

The Staggies won 1-0 thanks to a late Jordan White goal, heading in from close range at a corner kick.

However, Connor Randall had earlier hit a post and missed a separate one-on-one opportunity – leading Adams to believe County were well worth the first three points of his third spell in charge.

“We’ve created three or four big opportunities in the game, and we could have been two or three-nil up,” Adams explained.

“St Mirren had their first chance in the 80th minute, and I think that overall we were the team in the ascendancy.

“We created some really good opportunities and started well – just like we did on Saturday against Kilmarnock. We didn’t get the fortune on Saturday, but our balls into the box caused St Mirren trouble and that’s how we got the winning goal.

“Connor Randall also hit the post, and I don’t know how he missed the one-on-one, but overall I’m delighted for the players and the supporters.

“The way we passed the ball and got into the final third, we put St Mirren on the back foot right from the start of the game.

“We created openings and got corner kicks, and they didn’t really trouble us tonight. St Mirren have done really well this season to be third in the league, but we’re now six points behind them.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, meanwhile, was of the opinion that a draw would have been a fairer result.

He said: “I don’t think either team really deserved to win. There wasn’t a huge amount of quality on show.

“We didn’t start brightly enough, they started better than us and in the last 20 minutes, then we had the better of the rest of the half.

“The second half was a lot of nothing but at the end we didn’t do the basics right, so we didn’t deserve to win the game. Unfortunately we switched off and we got punished for it.

“It had 0-0 written all over it. There weren’t too many clear-cut chances before that. County hit the post and their keeper had a really good save, but it was a game of few chances.

“On a night like this, a point would have been a good result, but we didn’t get the basics right when it mattered.”