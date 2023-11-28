Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough’s character after securing point at Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough’s character after securing point at Stevenage

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson’s side fought hard at Stevenage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Darren Ferguson’s side fought hard at Stevenage (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Darren Ferguson believes Peterborough showed their maturity as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with League One promotion rivals Stevenage.

Emphatic volleys from Luther Wildin and Ben Thompson gave the hosts a deserved lead when the half-time whistle blew at a chilly Lamex Stadium.

However, Joel Randall reduced the deficit with an outrageous backheel after the break before the sensational Ricky-Jade Jones bundled the ball home from close range to rescue a point for the visitors.

Ferguson was proud to see his young side show such resilience against an experienced Boro team.

“I think my team showed a real maturity,” said Ferguson.

“They bring in ready-made players, that is what they’re about, they’re 27, 28, 29 and know the league. They have played hundreds of games, while we’re the complete opposite.

“I thought it was a really good performance by my team, obviously the decision-making for the goals was poor.

“What we did show was a real character to get back into the game. Most teams here, if they go 2-0 down at half-time they get swallowed up.

“Ricky made the first and scored the second, he was magnificent tonight. That was his best performance for Peterborough, he was very, very good.

“I said to them at half-time, tonight is not going to decide the season but it will tell us a little bit about ourselves. You’re going to suffer in games, so I just said keep believing and don’t change a thing.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans insists his side got a point against the best team in the league.

“These are the best, the best we have played,” he added.

“I am really proud of my players and I am really proud that we have won so many games and that we are around these lot in the table.

“We will fight, but they are, for me, the best team in the league and we have played Portsmouth who are special. No one would want to play Posh, but we have dealt with that now and we will see them in March.

“The boys are in a good place, the dressing room was devastated that we didn’t win the game in the end because we were 2-0 ahead and it finishes level.

“We were also disappointed with the penalty decision at the end because I think all my players were saying that at the other end, Posh get the chance to win the game and we did not get that chance.

“It ended up like a table-tennis match, and the only foul in the penalty box was in the 98th minute, and I do think that if it was at the Peterborough end they give it.”