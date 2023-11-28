Wayne Carlisle wants Rotherham manager search resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wayne Carlisle wants Rotherham manager search resolved

By Press Association
Wayne Carlisle does not know what the immediate future holds (Nick Potts/PA)
Wayne Carlisle does not know what the immediate future holds (Nick Potts/PA)

Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle hopes for a swift resolution to Rotherham’s ongoing search for a new boss after they lost 4-1 at Hull.

The Millers remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone and have secured just one point on their travels this season.

Rotherham were blown away in the first half as Tyler Morton, Jaden Philogene and Scott Twine scored in the first 20 minutes. Philogene added a fourth early in the second half, with Grant Hall’s header on 59 minutes a mere consolation.

Carlisle said: “I’m waiting to hear (from chairman Tony Stewart). Obviously with games coming in quick succession, there hasn’t been too many discussions.

“I imagine the phone will probably ring either (Tuesday evening or Wednesday) and we’ll have a phone call.”

Rotherham have now conceded 11 goals in their last three away games and looked beaten from the outset.

Morton cashed in from close range after goalkeeper Viktor Johansson parried Liam Delap’s initial strike after just five minutes.

Philogene then showed genuine quality with a dazzling backheel from the left angle of the six-yard box.

The game was essentially over when Twine tapped in another kind rebound off Johansson, and Philogene added a second shortly after the restart.

Hall at least gave Rotherham supporters something to shout about with a well-directed header, but the damage had already been done.

Carlisle said: “We need to try and get them as fresh as possible for Saturday. It’s about trying to give them the confidence and energy to get them moving again.

“At home we have energy and do go after teams, but away from home we don’t seem to be able to back it up.

“I thought they got a bit scrambled. I didn’t think they lost heart but when you shoot yourselves in the foot as early as we did it’s easy to get a bit frantic.

“The energy levels just didn’t seem to be there and we didn’t get up to speed quickly enough.

“(The away form) is obviously an elephant in the room and we’ll try to address it but I don’t know what’s going through their heads.”

Hull are back in the Championship play-off zone and have now won their last three home games – much to the satisfaction of head coach Liam Rosenior.

He said: “The ruthlessness was there. We had that end product and some of our football was a joy to watch.

“We have to make sure that is consistent for us and if we do that, we will become a very good team.

“We are showing real quality at the moment. The players are enjoying being at this club and I’m loving working with them.

“I was furious (with Rotherham’s goal) as I’m a defender by trade and at heart but because we were in such a comfortable position, those moments don’t hurt you as much.”

Philogene, a summer signing from Aston Villa, was the standout performer again and Rosenior said: “What Jaden is showing is moments of absolute quality but it’s not about just one individual, it’s about the group. And, as a group, our performance was just outstanding.”