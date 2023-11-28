Michael Skubala hails Lincoln’s performance following victory at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Skubala hails Lincoln’s performance following victory at Cambridge

By Press Association
Michael Skubala’s Lincoln side are unbeaten in three matches (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Skubala spoke highly of Lincoln’s performance following their 3-0 League One win at Cambridge.

Skubala’s side are unbeaten in three matches following an impressive success at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday night.

Daniel Mandroiu’s penalty and Dylan Duffy’s effort had the Imps in control at the break before Jack Vale completed the scoring late on.

Meanwhile Cambridge have lost three matches in succession, conceding 10 times in that run.

“It was a good performance,” said Skubala afterwards. “We dug deep, I thought we sustained and dominated throughout which was really pleasing. To a man, there were some really good performances out there tonight.

“We talked throughout the week about how do we get in the box, how do we finish our attacks. The first goal was a really good goal, we worked it round the pitch and kept possession in their half.

“It’s important to come to these places and be able to hurt teams, not just come here and sit back. We knew we’d have to defend but then we had an out ball with Dylan Duffy and I thought he was really good tonight.

“I was pushing the lads at the end because I still believe in behaviours and I still believe in driving them hard. It was really good to see them still driving and pushing after the two weeks we’ve had and the back-to-back games.”

Mark Bonner was frustrated by Cambridge’s recent points return, but felt his side were capable of turning things around.

“It’s really obvious that we want to win more games, score more goals and concede less so it’s all a concern, but nothing that can’t be fixed I don’t think, if everybody shows up, rolls their sleeves up and has a little bit of a belief in themselves that they can do it,” said Bonner.

“Off the back of the international break we wanted to come in and get two really good performances or two really good results and try and take three or four points from these two games.

“To take none, we’re really disappointed because it’s been a bad few days for us.

“We’ve got to be better than that because when you play against these good sides you’ve got to get on top or chase when you get your chances.

“We’re definitely a few wins short of where we should be, but probably only a couple.

“We have to, on one hand remember who we are – playing at this level’s tough for us – and on the other hand do better than we’ve done if we want to make sure that we are a team that’s having a more comfortable season than we’re currently having.”