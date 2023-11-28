Dave Challinor rues ‘two points dropped’ as Stockport held by Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Dave Challinor rues ‘two points dropped’ as Stockport held by Salford

By Press Association
Dave Challinor lamented missed chances as Stockport were held to a goalless draw by Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dave Challinor lamented missed chances as Stockport were held to a goalless draw by Salford

Frustrated manager Dave Challinor lamented missed chances as Stockport were held to a goalless draw by Salford.

After seeing their 12-match winning run ended by Newport at the weekend, the League Two leaders endured another frustrating outing.

Nick Powell spurned a glorious opportunity for an opener when he struck the woodwork from close range.

Paddy Madden, a hat-trick hero against Salford in the EFL Trophy last month, also wasted a gilt-edged chance when his header was saved by Alex Cairns.

The Ammies stopper was indebted to defender Theo Vassell, who crucially blocked a Fraser Horsfall strike on the goal-line.

Cairns himself was a late hero as he again denied Madden shortly after pawing a Kyle Wootton strike clear.

“That’s two points dropped without question,” said Hatters boss Challinor.

“I’m frustrated because we won’t get a better chance of beating a team in League Two this season.

“They’ve got some experience but those lads (Salford) have had to go with no changes at the weekend and go again with a couple young lads coming in.

“They’re depleted in terms of numbers and it was obvious from the outset what the game was going to look like.

“You have to score and we have to take one of those chances; we must be more clinical and ruthless because that’s what wins you games.

“The positive is that we don’t lose because it’s one of those games where you can be in control, become a bit desperate, and then concede on the break.

“So, we have to take our point and move on but that was a massive opportunity for us and one we’ve not taken.”

Meanwhile, a point for a makeshift Salford side marred by 11 absentees stopped a run of three successive defeats.

“It’s a massive step forward,” said Ammies boss Neil Wood. “The effort and work-rate from the lads restricted Stockport and we defended the box so much better.

“The challenge for us is to stay consistent and to keep repeating that because we can be our own downfall.

“We played with a lot of character and discipline and the young lads especially were outstanding.

“It’s a massive crowd and a hostile environment so when they get behind the players and they start putting you under pressure, you must defend the box really well.

“I thought as the game went on we quietened down the crowd and we had a couple of chances that we could have done better.

“But I’ll give the lads credit because we knew before the game it was going to be 11 players playing 100 minutes.

“We showed good character, a lot of bravery and a lot of balls to play like that.”