Nigel Adkins pleased with Tranmere’s draw at Mansfield

By Press Association
Nigel Adkins was thrilled with Tranmere’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins was delighted to see his side battle out a 2-2 away draw at promotion-chasing Mansfield.

The Stags were unbeaten in their first 17 league games before Saturday’s defeat to Swindon, but Tranmere twice took the lead and only a deflected equaliser saw Stags grab a share of the spoils in the 79th minute.

“I thought it was an excellent performance and a very good point,” said Adkins after Tranmere went four games unbeaten in their efforts to pull clear of trouble.

“They scored a deflected goal near the end which Luke (McGee) was going to save. That fortune has got to change and go our way eventually.

“But the work-rate and commitment from the players was phenomenal and the game plan worked superbly.

“We set ourselves a really good defensive shape against a good side.

“But we have the ability to intercept and counter attack.

“There is a spirit here. The lads have grafted today and had a go.

“Things are going against us at times but we have a whole group – not just 11 players – who are having a right go for Tranmere Rovers and each other and I think the fans appreciate that.

“We play some exciting football at times.”

Stags dominated possession but were caught out by a 13th-minute break as Harvey Saunders sent Charlie Jolley away to beat Christy Pym.

Pym also made a double save to deny Saunders before Rhys Oates levelled from close range after 37 minutes.

An error from Davis Keillor-Dunn sparked another counter after 62 minutes that saw Rob Apter drill home a low finish from 18 yards.

But sub Will Swan equalised with a deflected finish before Tranmere had Jordan Turnbull dismissed for a second booking in added time.

“I was pleased with the performance overall, but we conceded probably two of the worst goals we have conceded all season,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“We have conceded very few here at the One Call, which has been our foundation.

“If we win our game in hand, we go second and we have only lost once in 19 games so I don’t think we’re doing too bad.

“It just seemed like one of those nights. We had a lot of the ball. But they had two lively lads up front and they are difficult to break down when people come and sit like that.

“You have to be patient and the crowd have to be patient too and stay with us. We are playing no different to how we were playing eight weeks ago, yet for some reason the crowd seemed more unhappy just because Tranmere scored a goal on the break.”