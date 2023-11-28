Mark Robins knows Coventry need to improve further after win over Plymouth

Mark Robins admitted Coventry still need to improve if they are to climb the Championship table following a 1-0 win over Plymouth.

The Sky Blues’ second consecutive win came through record signing Haji Wright, who turned in Milan van Ewijk’s cutback with 15 minutes remaining.

Argyle, who remain without an away win this season, left the CBS Arena furious after they believed the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to Wright’s controversial winner.

“I’m pleased with the win, pleased with the three points,” said Robins.

“I thought we were better in the first half than the second half, I thought we were OK with the ball, we could have just done with a little more zip, bit more oomph.

“We’ve got to be better than we were to climb the table. Three clean sheets on the bounce, we’ve looked a threat more so than we had done previously, although I still think that we have been really unfortunate in terms of results.

“We’ve created good chances again and been a little bit wasteful.

“We need to do things a little bit quicker, we had Franz Beckenbauer playing at centre-half today where they were dribbling with the ball and then losing it where we have to be better than that.

“It’s building blocks at the moment and we’re a way from where we’re going to be, where we want to be. But to get there is a process. There are some really good signs, we play some really good football, we just look a little bit unsure from time to time.

“If that ball had been over the line, the referee would have given it. I don’t think there’s any way that ball was over the line. I have no idea and I don’t care. Those are the things that happen during a season.”

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher claimed the officials had cost his team a chance of a point as they were condemned to their sixth defeat in nine away games this season, despite not playing at their best.

Schumacher said: “Disappointed. I feel like we’re saying this too often coming into these press conferences after games and we’re talking about things we shouldn’t be.

“We should be talking about two teams who give 100 per cent effort to win a game and we’re not once again because of a poor call.

“The linesman is right there, it’s on his side so it’s not as though a post or anything is in his way and in these instances he’s got to get them decisions right because they’ve cost us the game.

“Both sides weren’t at their fluent best, we weren’t and Coventry probably the same and that one decision has been the deciding factor.

“When the linesman says to me at the end of the game only half the ball is out it’s not, clearly.

“Gutted about that but thought the performance wasn’t really our best, we didn’t really show enough quality to score or create enough big chances so that’s on us and something we need to do better at.

“It’s a big call once again that’s gone against us and how many times have I said that over the last few weeks?

“We’re not getting the rub of the green on these big calls and in these big games which are so tight and when we’re up against it against these good teams we need those decisions.”