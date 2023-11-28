Stephen Clemence hails Gillingham character after long delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Clemence hails Gillingham character after long delay

By Press Association
Stephen Clemence’s side came back from a power cut to snatch victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stephen Clemence’s side came back from a power cut to snatch victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gillingham head coach Stephen Clemence was delighted with the resilience his players showed in unusual circumstances in their last-gasp 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The match was delayed by 23 minutes due to floodlight failure at the Priestfield Stadium midway through the second half after a power cut hit the local area.

After the players went back to the changing rooms for a time, there was a flurry of late chances when play eventually resumed and Conor Masterson snatched the win in the 85th minute to lift the Gills up to seventh in League Two.

Clemence said: “I thought the lads were fantastic. A 1-0 victory against a team that’s close to you in the table – they were above us before tonight and we’ve beaten them at home.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the boys because I remember those days myself as a player: tight games, not easy and you have to show good strength of character.

“I thought to a man they stood up to be counted and the subs when they came on as well were obviously great as well.

“It’s nice to score from a set-play. I said to the boys downstairs it’s amazing how many tight games are won by set-plays, so it’s something we’ve got to keep working on.

“It was obviously nice to bring Macauley [Bonne] on, I thought he gave us a bit of presence and he sets up the goal straight away.”

The match was a poor spectacle before the lights went out in the 64th minute but improved afterwards, with Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi coming agonisingly close by striking the inside of the post.

Gillingham grabbed their winner soon after when Jonny Williams’ free-kick was nodded back across by Bonne and Masterson was on hand to prod in from close range and spark wild celebrations.

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “I don’t know how we haven’t won that.

“It’s hard to fathom, really, I thought we were the dominant team in the game.

“I don’t think we were at our best, I don’t think we had loads of outstanding chances, but we limited the opposition to so little and pretty much spent the second half camped in their half.

“We haven’t made the most of those opportunities, whether it was the chances to score, whether it was the opportunities when we broke off our shape and getting that last bit right; the pass, the cross, whatever it was.

“We were just a little bit wasteful in those moments and then we obviously got done on a set-piece.

“I think they had one other good chance I can think of, so to get done like that is hard to take.”