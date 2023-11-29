Leeds keep pressure on Championship pacesetters with win over Swansea

Leeds maintained their pursuit of the Sky Bet Championship’s top two with a 3-1 win against Swansea at Elland Road.

In a breathless start, Leeds had already had a goal disallowed when Jamie Paterson gave Swansea a first-minute lead, but Daniel Farke’s side hit back to level through Joel Piroe against his former club three minutes later.

Georginio Rutter fired Leeds ahead in first-half stoppage time and former Swan Dan James added their third just after the hour-mark.

Leeds leapfrogged West Brom back into third place by extending their unbeaten home record this season to nine matches and have now won seven of their last nine.

After a minute’s applause before kick-off for Terry Venables, who died on Sunday aged 80, the game exploded into action.

Leeds were celebrating inside the opening minute when James converted Rutter’s cross, but the Wales forward was ruled offside and seconds later Swansea scored.

Leeds skipper Pascal Struijk made a hash of his header back to Illan Meslier following Josh Key’s long punt forward and Paterson stole in to clip a brilliant finish over the stranded Leeds goalkeeper from the edge of the area.

The home side’s response was immediate. Crysencio Summerville played a neat one-two with Glen Kamara and threaded a killer pass through for Piroe to side-foot into the bottom corner.

It was the Dutchman’s ninth goal in total this season, two of them scored for Swansea in the League Cup in August before his switch to Elland Road later that month.

Leeds fans sang a pre-planned tribute to their former number 11 Gary Speed in the 11th minute – the 12th anniversary of his death was on Monday – before their side’s appeals for a penalty when Sam Byram’s cross struck Key were waved away.

Summerville’s goalbound shot was saved by Swansea goalkeeper Carl Rushworth’s legs and the impressive forward was then denied by Jay Fulton’s last-ditch block as Leeds chased a second.

That came in first-half stoppage-time. Rutter raced on to Ethan Ampadu’s raking ball down the middle, held off Bashir Humphreys after a brilliant first touch and buried a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Summerville blazed over early in the second period as Leeds looked to extend their advantage and the third goal came in the 61st minute.

James ran on to Rutter’s deft pass inside the area after Byram’s thumping tackle and smashed home his fifth league goal of the season.

Patrick Bamford was a whisker away from adding a fourth from Summerville’s cutback and fellow substitute Jaidon Anthony headed just over in time added on.