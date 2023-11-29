Ipswich return to winning ways by easing to victory over Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ipswich return to winning ways by easing to victory over Millwall

By Press Association
Nathan Broadhead scored Ipswich’s third (Simon Marper/PA)
Nathan Broadhead scored Ipswich’s third (Simon Marper/PA)

Ipswich bounced back to winning ways following their first league defeat in 12 games with a thumping 3-1 victory over struggling Millwall.

The Tractor Boys were two goals to the good after just 12 minutes through Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead got the third six minutes before the break.

Kevin Nisbet registered a consolation goal for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

The result kept Town’s lead over third-placed Leeds to seven points and moved Kieran McKenna’s side to within a point of leaders Leicester.

Millwall meanwhile were left in the lower echelons of the Championship table, sitting 19th after suffering back-to-back defeats.

The opening goal came after a fine move down the right wing.

Sam Morsy found Wes Burns and the Welshman got past Millwall full-back Ryan Longman and crossed for George Hirst at the far post, who headed the ball down for Chaplin to rifle home after just five minutes.

Seven minutes later Ipswich made it 2-0 when slick interplay from Chaplin, Hirst and Burns resulted in the ball being laid off to Luongo who fired through a crowded penalty area.

Another break down the right by Burns almost resulted in a third goal. The wide man crossed for Hirst, whose first-time shot was acrobatically tipped over the bar by Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky had to get down smartly to gather a shot from Longman as the visitors tried to get back into the game but, at the other end, Burns struck the left-hand post with a fierce shot from just inside the penalty area.

Morsy fired over the bar from an acute angle and moments later Town went further in front.

It came after Cameron Burgess surged forward and fed the ball out to Leif Davis, whose pinpoint cross was powerfully headed back across Bialkowski.

There was some pushing and shoving on the touchline when Millwall substitute George Honeyman fouled Broadhead and Hirst’s ambitious attempt at goal from 25 yards out had Bialkowski leaping high to see the ball sail over the bar.

Bialkowski came to the rescue of the Lions again when he tipped over a shot from Chaplin and Luongo fired narrowly wide as Town tried to find a fourth goal.

Millwall grabbed a consolation in the 78th minute when Nisbet expertly guided the ball home following a cross by Longman.