Daniel Farke impressed with Leeds’ ruthlessness in front of goal

Leeds boss Daniel Farke saluted his side’s “ice-cold” finishing in their 3-1 win over Swansea at Elland Road and said there was more to come.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Dan James, both against their former club, sandwiched another clinical effort from Georginio Rutter as Leeds kept pace in the Championship automatic-promotion race.

Farke’s side had fallen behind to Jamie Paterson’s excellent finish inside the opening minute, but hit back in style to make it seven wins in their last nine league matches.

Farke said: “Efficiency is a topic we always speak about, but the way we scored these three goals was outstanding.

“I can’t criticise my offensive players today too much in terms of their performance and how they created the chances and the way they scored the three goals. It was great today.

“My gut feeling is we can still improve our effectiveness, but we also had some iced-cold finishes today.”

Leeds extended their unbeaten home league run to nine games this season and Farke felt all three of his goalscorers showed excellent technique in dispatching their chances.

“When I think about the finish of Joel Piroe, also Georginio’s fantastic second goal, also Dan James’ with his weaker left foot, it was a perfect first touch at high speed and perfect finish,” the former Norwich boss added.

“We’re on the right path in many ways, but it’s also not the time to feel too comfortable and too proud of ourselves.

“The next difficult opponent already awaits on Saturday (Middlesbrough at Elland Road) and we have to make sure we are ready again and finish in the same manner, if not better.”

Swansea remain 18th in the table, seven points above the bottom three, after winning only one of their last seven league matches.

But they created problems for Leeds on the counter-attack before Rutter’s strike in first-half stoppage time quelled their fire and manager Michael Duff said the hosts’ forward line made all the difference.

Duff said: “A disappointing evening in terms of the result, but I thought the performance was really good. In the first half I thought we were excellent.

“We conceded poor goals at poor times, but we asked the players to show personality and bravery and we played through them a lot.

“Ultimately we’ve been undone by Premier League quality. The first goal, (made by Crysencio) Summerville is obviously very good.

“It’s not an excuse, but sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up, the one-two he played and the pass for Joel. We know all about Joel.

“The pass and the touch (by Rutter) for the second goal and even the third goal, the weight of (Rutter’s) pass was perfect.”