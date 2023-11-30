On This Day in 2004 – Sir Matthew Pinsent announces retirement from rowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2004 – Sir Matthew Pinsent announces retirement from rowing

By Press Association
Sir Matthew Pinsent won four Olympic gold medals (Phil Noble/PA)
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent announced his retirement from rowing on this day in 2004, three months after his final triumph in Athens in the coxless fours.

Pinsent, then 34, said he had lost his desire to train since securing his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the summer.

“After Sydney I was happy to throw myself into a four-year campaign. After Athens it has been different, I think my body knows it is done,” said Pinsent.

Great Britain rowers (left to right) Matthew Pinsent, Tim Foster, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell celebrate after winning the Gold Medal in the Men’s Coxless Four Final at the Olympic Games in Sydney
“I always said I would retire after Athens and so it has proved. I will be cheering you on from the beer tent, perhaps a bit drunk and a bit jealous.”

Pinsent had helped Sir Steve Redgrave to three of his five consecutive Olympic titles but the victory in Athens – secured in a photo finish over Canada – was arguably the finest of his career as he broke out of his old team-mate’s shadow and defied the odds.

Pinsent had been unbeaten at a major championships for 12 years but that run came to an end in 2003 as Britain’s preparations for the Olympics were marred by injuries and crew changes.

That meant Canada started as favourites but Pinsent, joined by James Cracknell, Ed Coode and Steve Williams, snatched victory by 0.08 seconds.

Pinsent had previously won Olympic gold in the coxless pairs alongside Redgrave 1992 and 1996, with the pair then joining Cracknell and Tim Foster in the coxless four in 2000.

As Pinsent announced he was stepping away, Redgrave predicted his former team-mate would do as he had done, reversing his 1996 retirement to triumph again four years later, but Pinsent was true to his word and has gone on to make a new career in broadcasting.

He was knighted a month after his retirement as part of the New Year’s Honours list.