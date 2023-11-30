Football rumours: Aaron Ramsdale will have to wait to make Arsenal exit

What the papers say

Aaron Ramsdale will be allowed to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, but not before, according to The Sun via 90min. The England goalkeeper has been forced to play second fiddle at the Emirates to David Raya but the club do not want him to leave on loan in January.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, left, and Manchester City’s Rodri (PA)

An ankle injury to Rodrigo Bentancur, 26, could keep a couple of other midfielders at Tottenham. The Uruguayan is ruled out until at least February and the Daily Telegraph reports the club could reject moves for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, and Oliver Skipp, 23, in his absence.

Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Mason Greenwood, 22, during his spell in Getafe, according to the Daily Mail via Spanish outlet AM. The Manchester United forward is on loan in Spain after charges against him including attempted rape and assault against him were dropped.

Chelsea have been overtaken in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, according to The Standard. Paris St Germain have emerged as the favourites to capture the 18-year-old Brazilian.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Chelsea are prepared to recall Andrey Santos in January as they’re not happy with current situation on loan at Nottingham Forest. Internal decision already made, now just waiting to make it formal in the next weeks if there will be no changes. pic.twitter.com/tmg0ggO4Ci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2023

Arsenal and Liverpool ‘exploring’ stunning Kylian Mbappe transfer with PSG star available for free in summerhttps://t.co/ekz5aY0IY2https://t.co/ekz5aY0IY2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 29, 2023

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s Leander Dendoncker pulls back Stevenage’s Dean Campbell (PA)

Leander Dendoncker: Everton are interested in Aston Villa’s Belgian midfielder, 28, according to Football Insider.

Jakub Kiwior: Injury-hit AC Milan are keen on a January loan move for Arsenal’s Polish defender, 23, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.