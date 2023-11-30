Police injured during pre-match violence from Legia Warsaw fans at Aston Villa

Police have been injured after violence from Legia Warsaw fans ahead of their game at Aston Villa.

Missiles were thrown at police as the visiting fans were held in the coach park near Villa Park, before they were due to enter for the Europa Conference League game on Thursday.

Empty seats in the Legia Warsaw section at Villa Park (Joe Giddens/PA)

Three police have been injured but the game started on time, although no Legia fans were allowed into the stadium ahead of kick-off.

A Birmingham Police statement on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

“Three officers have already been injured & a significant policing operation continues. Please avoid Witton Lane where possible.”