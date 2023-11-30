Arsenal aim to make Ben White the next player to commit his future to the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal aim to make Ben White the next player to commit his future to the club

By Press Association
Ben White has been a key part of Arsenal’s team since he joined from Brighton. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ben White has been a key part of Arsenal's team since he joined from Brighton. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal have approached Ben White to begin talks over extending the defender’s contract at the Emirates Stadium.

White, 26, joined the Gunners from Brighton for £50million in 2021 and has since established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice right-back.

The England international has made 103 appearances for Arsenal and returned from injury off the bench in Wednesday’s 6-0 Champions League win over Lens.

White could follow fellow defender WIlliam Saliba in signing a new deal at Arsenal
White could follow fellow defender WIlliam Saliba in signing a new deal at Arsenal. (Adam Davy/PA)

The PA news agency understands sporting director Edu has led the decision to drive negotiations with White as a reward for his form, despite the fact the former Leeds loanee has two and a half years remaining on his contract.

If a new deal is agreed, White would become the latest of Arteta’s major names to extend his stay in north London.

First-team regulars Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes have all signed new contracts since October 2022, as have Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny.