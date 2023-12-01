Rafael Nadal to make his comeback after a year out at the Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal will make his comeback following a year out at the Brisbane International later this month.

The 22-time grand slam champion has not played a competitive match since suffering a hip injury during his second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January.

Having initially hoped the lay-off may only be a few weeks, Nadal admitted in May that he was staring at the end of his career and that he hoped to be able to play a final year on tour in 2024.

He had surgery in June and has been gradually building up to a return that he has now announced will be at the Brisbane International, a key warm-up event for the Australian Open, beginning on December 31.

In a video on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Nadal said: “After a year away from competition, it’s time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I’ll see you there.”

The 37-year-old is currently ranked down at 663 having seen his 18-year stay in the top 10 end in March.

Brisbane will also mark the return of Naomi Osaka following the birth of her first child in July.