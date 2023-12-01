Rafael Nadal will make his comeback following a year out at the Brisbane International later this month.
The 22-time grand slam champion has not played a competitive match since suffering a hip injury during his second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January.
Having initially hoped the lay-off may only be a few weeks, Nadal admitted in May that he was staring at the end of his career and that he hoped to be able to play a final year on tour in 2024.
He had surgery in June and has been gradually building up to a return that he has now announced will be at the Brisbane International, a key warm-up event for the Australian Open, beginning on December 31.
In a video on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Nadal said: “After a year away from competition, it’s time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I’ll see you there.”
The 37-year-old is currently ranked down at 663 having seen his 18-year stay in the top 10 end in March.
Brisbane will also mark the return of Naomi Osaka following the birth of her first child in July.
Rafael Nadal to make his comeback after a year out at the Brisbane International