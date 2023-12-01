Phil Vickery and Gavin Henson among ex-players named in rugby concussion lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Vickery and Gavin Henson among ex-players named in rugby concussion lawsuit

By Press Association
Former England captain Phil Vickery has been named in a legal claim (Phil Noble/PA)
Former England captain Phil Vickery and ex-Wales fly-half Gavin Henson are among more than 200 retired rugby players to bring a legal claim against three of the sport’s governing bodies alleging they suffered brain injuries during their careers.

Vickery, 47, a member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2003, and Henson, 41, who won Six Nations Grand Slams in 2005 and 2008, were named for the first time on Friday after they waved their anonymity in their claims against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Mark Regan, 51, another member of England’s triumphant World Cup squad, was also named.

Former Wales fly-half Gavin Henson was listed among the former players pressing ahead with a legal claim (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lawyers for the group of players have previously alleged the governing bodies failed to take reasonable steps to protect players from injury caused by repetitive blows and that many now have permanent neurological injuries including early onset dementia, Parkinson’s disease and the neurodegenerative condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Steve Thompson, who played with Vickery and Regan, had already been revealed to be among the claimees after he was the first to go public three years ago.

Thompson, 45, who has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, has previously said he cannot remember being awarded an MBE by the Queen following England’s victory over Australia in the World Cup final.

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones, ex-Wales forward Colin Charvis, Sean Lamont, capped more than 100 times by Scotland, and former England scrum-half Harry Ellis are other high-profile names.

The former players are hoping to bring the cases together as one group action. However, it emerged at the High Court on Friday that the next hearing will not take place until April at the earliest.

Mark Regan won the World Cup with England in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

A joint statement on behalf of World Rugby, WRU and RFU read: “Whilst today’s case management hearing was necessarily about legal process, we must not forget about the people and players at the heart of this case.

“Legal action prevents us reaching out to support the players involved, many of whom are named publicly for the first time today.

“But we want them to know that we care deeply about their struggles, that we are listening and that they are members of the rugby family.

“The court’s ruling for the second time that the claimants’ solicitors must provide information previously asked for is a positive step.

“Despite the court’s order from June 2023 the court noted that there was a ‘gaping hole’ in the evidence provided by the claimant’s legal team.

“The further delay to the case is regrettable and the players’ lawyers seemingly prioritising media coverage over meeting their legal obligations, is challenging for all concerned – not least the players themselves. Player welfare is rugby’s top priority, and will continue to be our top priority.”