Wigan squeeze past plucky York in FA Cup second round

Stephen Humphrys’ ninth goal of the season secured 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan’s place in this year’s third round following a 1-0 win at Vanarama National League side York.

During a cagey first half, Humphrys had carried the greatest threat.

Just before the half-hour mark, good skills from the former Fulham forward took him past home defenders Callum Howe and Tyler Cordner before his 15-yard drive was parried to safety by David Stockdale, who raced off his line to deny the same player moments later.

But Humphrys was not to be denied in the 61st minute when he charged clear on goal again – after Cordner had misjudged Omar Rekik’s ball down the middle of the pitch – and showed immaculate composure to round Stockdale and roll the ball into an inviting net.

A late rally by the hosts saw Olly Dyson hook wide, substitute Maz Kouhyar force a fingertip save from Sam Tickle and Lenell John-Lewis head off target with the goal at his mercy from three yards at the death.