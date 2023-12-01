Paul Smyth and Chris Willock goals earn QPR victory at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Smyth and Chris Willock goals earn QPR victory at Preston

By Press Association
Paul Smyth set QPR on the way to victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Smyth set QPR on the way to victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Paul Smyth and Chris Willock were on target as new QPR boss Marti Cifuentes secured back-to-back victories with a 2-0 win over Preston at Deepdale.

Rangers had struggled in the difficult conditions in the opening 45 minutes, but goals from Smyth and Willock were enough to secure a second straight victory for the first time this season.

Preston, meanwhile, missed their chance to move back into the top six thanks to a third straight loss.

After Cifuentes had indicated before kick-off that he felt the game ought to have been called off, both sets of players did appear to be treading somewhat carefully during the uneventful opening stages.

It was North End who fashioned the first half-chance after 15 minutes.

Mads Frokjaer’s out-swinging corner-kick was eventually worked out towards the unmarked Ched Evans, only for the Welshman to guide a disappointing shot straight at grateful keeper Asmir Begovic.

Preston were looking the more enterprising of the teams, with Duane Holmes looking particularly lively. Will Keane just could not stretch to meet one of his dangerous crosses.

The hosts were definitely looking the most likely to force any kind of breakthrough, with Rangers rarely threatening at all as the game edged towards half-time.

Whether the wintry conditions had been a factor was debatable, but Cifuentes’ men finally caught a sight of goal in the 38th minute.

Midfielder Willock made a decent run towards the edge of the Preston box, but saw his strike roll harmlessly past the far post.

At the other end Evans saw a shot blocked, and by the end of the opening period both goalkeepers had been largely spectators on a bitterly cold Lancashire evening.

Preston opened more purposefully after the break. A smart corner routine saw Ben Whiteman find skipper Alan Browne, only for his shot to be blocked.

Rangers replied with Smyth guiding a glancing header narrowly off target.

The much-needed breakthrough soon followed from Rangers.

Smyth made no mistake this time, darting into the six-yard box to poke home sub Ilias Chair’s dangerous in-swinging cross.

Chair was inspired, and minutes later lashed in a shot which forced Freddie Woodman into a competent stop.

Preston, who were humbled 4-0 at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, had lost their way, and they were certainly not helped by Holmes’ poor attempt from a free-kick with 25 minutes left.

Rangers sub Elijah Dixon-Bonner drove an effort narrowly wide as his side sought a potentially victory-clinching second goal.

And Rangers deservedly got their second in the 87th minute.

Chair was the provider again, crossing in for an unmarked Willock to slot home comfortably.