David Moyes credits ‘incredible ambassador’ Roy Hodgson ahead of London derby

West Ham boss David Moyes is expecting another tough test against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four visits to the London Stadium, winning two and drawing two.

But West Ham have won four of their last five matches in all competitions ahead of Sunday’s London derby.

“Crystal Palace have always been a tough team to play against throughout the years,” said Moyes.

“Roy Hodgson, as a manager, is always really well organised and highly prepared for whoever they’re playing against. It will be a really tough game for us, as are all the games in the Premier League.”

Former England boss Hodgson is the oldest manager in the Premier League having turned 76 in August.

Moyes, a relative spring chicken at 60, added: “I hope Roy stays working in the Premier League because that then means I’m not the oldest.

“Roy is doing a fine job and let’s hope he continues. He has been an incredible ambassador for football. The way he’s gone about the job, he’s a gentleman in what he does.

“To continue working in football now shows just how much love for the game he has.”

Moyes hopes to have Jarrod Bowen available after the forward missed the last two matches with a knee injury picked up on England duty.

Mohammed Kudus and Vladimir Coufal sat out the midweek Europa League win over Backa Topola in Serbia through illness and will also be assessed.

Striker Michail Antonio is still sidelined with a knee problem.