Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hits hat-trick as Bolton breeze past Harrogate in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hits hat-trick as Bolton breeze past Harrogate in FA Cup

By Press Association
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hit a hat-trick against Harrogate (Simon Marper/PA)
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hit a hat-trick against Harrogate (Simon Marper/PA)

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson struck a first-half hat-trick as Bolton breezed into the third round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win against Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate.

The Icelander last claimed the match ball for Reading in a 3-0 win against Stevenage five years ago and this time triggered a ruthless performance which took Bolton to a club record 104 goals for the calendar year.

Gethin Jones and Will Forrester conspired for Bodvarsson’s first in the ninth minutes, and his second was down to some unselfish work from Dan Nlundulu just after the half-hour mark.

The hat-trick goal was stabbed in from close range after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell failed to keep hold of Carlos Mendes Gomes’ stinging shot.

George Thomson ended Bolton’s seven-game streak of clean sheets with a curled 20-yard shot before the break but Nlundulu quickly ended any hopes of a comeback with two delightful finishes shortly after the restart.

Town keeper Mitchell denied Nlundulu and Kyle Dempsey before the end but it proved to be a most comfortable afternoon for the League One promotion chasers.