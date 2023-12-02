Charlie Patino nets injury-time leveller as Swansea earn late Huddersfield point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Patino nets injury-time leveller as Swansea earn late Huddersfield point

By Press Association
Charlie Patino earned a late point for Swansea (Nigel French/PA)
Charlie Patino earned a late point for Swansea (Nigel French/PA)

Charlie Patino’s injury-time equaliser earned Swansea a late 1-1 Championship draw with fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

The Terriers looked on course for back-to-back wins for the first time under Darren Moore after defender Ben Cabango turned into his own net from Jaheim Headley’s cross in the third minute.

The Swans dominated after that early setback and created numerous openings – with Jay Fulton, Yannick Bolasie, Harry Darling and Cabango among those to have chances.

And Arsenal loanee Patino slotted home in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time to nick the Swans a point in dramatic fashion.

The Terriers made a dream start as Headley capitalised on Matt Grimes’ error before charging up the left flank and his somewhat speculative cross was turned into his own net by Cabango.

It swiftly set the tone for the remainder of the contest as Swansea dominated possession, although Cabango and Jamie Paterson were both unable to hit the target as Chris Maxwell was untested.

Liam Walsh – on his first start of the season – drilled straight at goalkeeper Maxwell from 25 yards out to register the game’s first shot on target in the 33rd minute, such had been the lack of attacking quality on show.

Huddersfield desperately struggled to get out of their own half and – when they were presented with a decent opening – Sorba Thomas’s free-kick was comfortably gathered by Carl Rushworth.

Fulton’s shot was well smothered by Maxwell after slick play between Walsh and Paterson, but the Terriers almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time completely against the run of play when Headley crossed to Danny Ward, although the striker – on his 250th outing for the club – headed straight at Rushworth.

Michael Duff made a triple change at the break, with Bolasie replacing Liam Cullen to make his home debut, while Jerry Yates and Darling came on for Bashir Humphreys and Kyle Naughton respectively.

The hosts instantly carried a greater threat, with Yates unable to get a shot away after intercepting Yuta Nakayama’s loose pass.

Bolasie then took down Grimes’ crossfield pass on his chest before unleashing a volley over as Swansea continued to boss proceedings.

Duff could have been forgiven for fearing the worst when Matty Pearson was fortunate not to turn Jamal Lowe’s cross into his own goal, and Bolasie’s drilled effort was then deflected wide.

Darling headed over before his swerving strike was kept out by the legs of Maxwell as Huddersfield’s rearguard was tested to the limit.

Grimes and Patino had tame efforts either side of substitute Delano Burgzorg’s chance in the final stages.

But Swansea broke Huddersfield hearts in added time as Patino coolly slotted the ball beyond Maxwell to make it 1-1.

Swansea could have won it a minute later, although Darling header over as the points were shared, with Duff’s side now winless in five games.