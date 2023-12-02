Ipswich maintain promotion push with another home victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ipswich maintain promotion push with another home victory

By Press Association
Ipswich’s Wes Burns (right) celebrates his goal (PA)
Ipswich’s Wes Burns (right) celebrates his goal (PA)

Ipswich maintained their impressive home record in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-1 victory over Coventry.

George Hirst scored in the opening minutes and Wes Burns’ wonder-strike put the hosts 2-0 ahead at half-time.

The visitors’ improved in the second half and missed the opportunity to narrow the gap when Matt Godden’s spot-kick cannoned off the underside of the bar, before they got a late consolation goal when Brandon Williams headed the ball into his own net.

It was the Tractor Boys’ ninth win in 10 home games and their second three-point haul in four days, maintaining their seven-point cushion over third-placed Leeds and keeping them within a point of leaders Leicester.

Coventry, who had not conceded a goal in their three previous games, slipped two places to 17th as a result of this defeat.

The game was only six minutes old when Hirst opened the hosts’ account. Nathan Broadhead’s pass dissected the Coventry defence and the striker fended off the close attention of City’s centre back Liam Kitching to coolly side-foot home past Brad Collins.

Ipswich tails were up and nine minutes later Broadhead held his head in his hands after he missed a good chance to extend the lead. Harry Clarke found the Welsh international clear on goal with just the Coventry goalkeeper to beat but he slipped his shot just wide of the left hand post.

Ipswich were dominating proceedings and a shot from Burns went just over the bar, then Broadhead’s header was just off target following a free-kick.

Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky had to dive full length to his left to keep out an effort from just outside the penalty area by Jake Bidwell in the visitors’ first real attack of intent after 29 minutes.

American international Haji Wright had the ball in the Ipswich net after 36 minutes but he was ruled offside as the Sky Blues again threatened but Ipswich went further in front six minutes later in impressive fashion.

Burns bent a right-footed shot with the outside of his boot, which looked like it was going wide, before curling into the top left corner and past a stunned Collins to double Ipswich’s lead.

Hladky dived at the feet of Wright following a crossfield ball from substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and fellow sub Godden wasted a good chance when well placed inside the penalty area.

Broadhead was fouled on the edge of the box in the 55th minute but Leif Davis’ free-kick was charged down by Callum O’Hare, then a long range shot from Clarke arrowed into the sidenetting.

Coventry had the chance to reduce the arrears in the 73rd minute after Clarke was adjudged to have tripped Sakamoto in the penalty area but Godden struck the bar and the ball bounced clear.

However, the visitors did get on the scoresheet in the sixth minute of added time with Williams’ own goal.