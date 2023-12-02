Maidstone hit back to stun Barrow and book a place in FA Cup third round draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maidstone hit back to stun Barrow and book a place in FA Cup third round draw

By Press Association
The shadow of a floodlight on the pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium
The shadow of a floodlight on the pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium

National League South side Maidstone came from behind to stun League Two high-fliers Barrow 2-1 in the FA Cup.

A total of 46 places in the league pyramid separate the two sides, but Maidstone made it through to the third round draw thanks to Bivesh Gurung’s superb 74th minute winner.

Barrow threatened in the opening minute when Elliot Newby fired narrowly over the top and the visitors opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Ben Whitfield tapped home, after the Maidstone defence failed to clear Emile Acquah’s flick towards goal.

The Kent side levelled soon after when Sam Corne pounced on a loose ball in the box before drilling past Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Paul Appiah was inches away from adding a second for Maidstone just before the break.

Barrow threatened first in the second half when substitute Sam Foley volleyed off target following Whitfield’s pass.

However, Gurung smashed home from 20 yards to hand the hosts a shock win and a first place in the third round since their reformation in 1992.